State Street adds ESG screen to £21bn of AUM

State Street Global Advisors is adding an ESG screen to £20.8bn of its assets in response to growing demand from investors.

The screen will target controversial companies in violation of the UN Global Compact principles, meaning holdings such as weapons manufacturers will be eliminated.

This is being brought in for State Street's UK-domiciled equity and fixed income index funds.

ESG screening has already been in place on some of State Street's funds but this scope is being widened to capitalise on greater demand from investors for responsible investment.

"These new screens reflect the appetite for exclusionary principles from our clients and in the case of pension schemes ultimately their members and underline our ongoing commitment to effective ESG implementation," said Carlo Funk, EMA head of ESG investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors.

The move has been welcomed by some of State Street's partners, with Scottish Widows' head of pension investments Maria Nazarova-Doyle adding: "SSGA are an important partner for us on our flagship pension default offering and their global reach and scale will help to further drive the ESG agenda forward.

"We believe divestment could be a powerful ESG risk mitigation tool for passive strategies. Investing responsibly will help to build a better future for everyone, and this move will benefit millions of UK pension savers."