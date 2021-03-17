Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Ben Palmer of Brooks Macdonald

In the latest interview in the ESG Investment Influencers series, editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd speaks to Ben Palmer, head of responsible investment at Brooks Macdonald.

They discuss areas including the big sustainable investment opportunities for investors; key messages from clients and how to meet their needs; the team's due diligence process when selecting funds in this space; as well as whether traditional long/short strategies can actually align with these types of solutions.

Ben joined Brooks Macdonald in 2011 as a graduate trainee and is now head of responsible investment, overseeing both the Responsible Investment Service and the company's wider integration of ESG analysis.

