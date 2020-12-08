Investment Week reveals winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2020 - relive the full ceremony now

Investment Week is delighted to announce the winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2020, in partnership with HSBC Global Asset Management.

The winners, who you can see below, were revealed at a special online ceremony on 8 December, co-hosted by comedian Zoe Lyons. You can view the show again on demand above. Look out for some familiar faces!

We had a record number of nominations for the awards this year, which shows the sector's commitment to accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive industry even during these difficult times.

What was particularly commendable this year was the scale of our winners' achievements at a time when they were facing huge pressures in their personal and professional lives coping with the fallout from Covid-19.

They have had to adapt quickly to working remotely and finding new and creative ways to communicate with their teams and clients during these challenging months.

Many had to work through the most pressurised times of their careers while also looking after children at home, caring for vulnerable relatives or friends, as well as facing their own health concerns.

We would like to praise all our nominees, finalists and winners for showing resilience, an innovative spirit and providing support for each other during a very difficult year for the investment industry.

Now in their fourth year, new categories for the Women in Investment Awards in 2020 included Wealth Manager of the Year and Distribution Woman of the Year, sitting alongside established categories including Rising Star of the Year, Mentor of the Year and Returner of the Year.

Nominees were required to fill in a questionnaire asking them for more detail about their careers, recent achievements and support for others in the sector to help the judging panel decide on the winners.

Investment Week would like to thank our judging panel for giving their time and expertise to help decide the finalists and winners this year. You can view the full judging panel here.

Outstanding Contribution winner: Bev Shah

During the awards ceremony, we were also very pleased to announce our winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award for this year is Bhavini 'Bev' Shah (right).

The judges wanted to recognise Bev's work as a leading light in the campaign for a more diverse and inclusive investment industry over many years and her significant individual contribution.

She is not afraid to talk about her personal experiences to help drive change and this has continued this year, as she has maintained a high profile role as the industry faces the challenges of Covid-19.

Bev has also not held back from continuing to challenge the industry, including recently calling out the industry leadership for greenwashing on diversity and inclusion.

We would also like to say a huge thank you to all our sponsors and supporters:

Aegon Asset Management, Aviva Investors, AXA Investment Managers, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Eaton Vance, Federated Hermes, Fidelity International, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Janus Henderson Investors, Jupiter Asset Management, Mirabaud Asset Management, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Ninety One, Polar Capital, Schroders, CFA Society UK, City Hive, Diversity Project, Investment20/20, LGBT Great and PIMFA.

The winners in full

Change Excellence Award

Winner: Vian Sharif, FNZ Group

Highly commended: Kathryn Pirrie, Schroders Investment Management

Wealth Manager of the Year

Winner: Jenny Tozer, LGT Vestra

International Investment Woman of the Year

Winner: Suni Harford, UBS Asset Management

Marketing Influencer of the Year

Winner: Linda Russheim, HT Financial Marketing

Highly commended: Georgina Field, White Marble Marketing

Distribution Woman of the Year

Winner: Abhi Jain, BlueBay Asset Management

Highly commended: Katie Nutting, Schroders Personal Wealth

Team Leader of the Year

Winner: Faye Mullen, Isio

Highly commended: Gita Bal, Fidelity International

Fund Manager of the Year (Large Firms)

Winner: Georgina Brittain, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Fund Manager of the Year (Small to Medium Firms)

Winner: Kirsteen Morrison, Impax Asset Management

Highly commended: Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn, Aubrey Capital Management

Investment Analyst of the Year

Winner: Camilla Ayling, Legal & General Investment Management

Highly commended: Anjli Shah, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Contribution to Diversity

Winner: City Hive

Mentor of the Year

Winner: Jenny Barber, Investment20/20

Fund Selector of the Year

Winner: Amie Chesworth, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Highly commended: Katie Trowsdale, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Role Model of the Year

Winner: Robyn Grew, Man Group

Highly commended: Olivia Maguire, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Vicky Pearce, B-Compliant

Most Inspiring Returner

Winner: Sophie Carter, Lane Clark & Peacock

Highly commended: Carolyn Morgan, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Unsung Hero Award

Winner: Marina Ebrubah, Man Group

Highly commended: Nicola Maddox, The international business of Federated Hermes

Fund Saleswoman of the Year

Winner: Lucy Langley, BlackRock

Contribution to Gender Diversity

Winner: Fidelity International

Highly commended: Man Group

Rising Star of the Year Award (Small to Medium Firms)

Winner: Suman Sidhu, Lane Clark & Peacock

Rising Star of the Year Award (Large Firms)

Winner: Emma Renals, Rathbone Unit Trust Management

Highly commended: Zoe Deady, Tilney

Investment Woman of the Year (Small to Medium Firms)

Winner: Jennifer Ockwell, Triple Point Investment Management

Highly commended: Rachel Elwell, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership

Investment Woman of the Year (Large Firms)

Winners: Ijeoma Okoli, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Sheila Patel, Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

Bhavini 'Bev' Shah