Diversity Blog: 2044 before gender parity on corporate boards if 'business as usual' continues
FCA's Megan Butler announced as keynote speaker for Women in Investment Festival
Joins fellow speakers Liz Field, Karis Stander and Bev Shah
Incisive Media launches its first Women in Investment Festival
Will take place 3 March 2020
Why the financial services industry needs to 'wake up' to women's wealth
Women will hold 60% of the UK’s wealth by 2025
AXA IM's Ions: Why do men talk so much in earnings calls?
US companies struggling on social diversity
The RSS: UK's gender pay gap system is 'flawed'
Firm suggests ten ways to improve data quality
Nordea's three stock picks for gender equality
Pushing for companies with diversity at their core
City Hive reveals founding firms line-up
Network for change
Mirova unveils gender equality fund as it partners with UN Women
Natixis IM affiliate focusing on impact investing
Top tips for women breaking into investment (Part 1)
From last year's Women in Investment Awards winners
International Women's Day Big Question: Who is your greatest role model?
Celebrating International Women's Day
Will digitisation boost industry diversity?
New ways of thinking required
Which female managers are leading the way for investment trusts?
The best performers profiled
Five responsible investment themes to look out for in 2019
Gender diversity and plastics dominate landscape
Diversity issues in start-ups revealed as 93% of funding goes to all-male teams
'Statistics make for grim reading'
Women In Investment: Face-to-face with Bev Shah
Our interview series continues
Keith Richards: How quotas can help address gender inequality
Countering 'unconscious bias'
LGIM's Helena Morrissey unveils GIRL fund targeting companies with high gender diversity
Championed by Helena Morrissey
IA singles out FTSE 350 companies with poor gender diversity on boards
Letters to 35 companies
IW Podcast: Celebrating International Women's Day
Focus on gender diversity campaigns
Road to equality: Creating the alpha female fund managers of the future
'Ceilings to crack for women in finance'
Women in Investment: CEO of AXA IM - Rosenberg Equities Heidi Ridley
Raising industry awareness on diversity
Launches, M&A and new IA committee: IW's top ten ETF highlights in 2017
This year has been another stellar 12 months for the European ETF industry, as more players look to launch products this side of the Atlantic and M&A activity intensified.