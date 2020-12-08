Moving away from tropic plunder: Rewriting the rules of investing to save vital ecosystems

New research shows that in 2019 the world's largest banks invested more than $2.6trn in sectors which governments and scientists agree are the primary drivers of biodiversity destruction.

Much of this is taking place in the tropics and is driven by agricultural expansion, with forests being cleared to make way for crops and livestock. The production of palm oil, beef and soy alone accounts for 36% of global deforestation.

The massive contribution of tropical deforestation to climate change and biodiversity loss is front-page news and poses serious reputational risk to companies.

Various initiatives track deforestation and those who cause it in near real-time and the press is often ready to shine a spotlight on well-known brands who are deemed responsible.

When combined with increasing consumer, retailer, investor and government pressure for deforestation free supply chains and trade agreements, businesses involved in land clearance are already in risky territory.

Climate transition risk

But there is another category of risk that has gone largely unnoticed in the world of tropical agriculture: climate transition risk. This is the risk caused by responses to climate change: implementation of decarbonisation policies, corporate net-zero carbon commitments and changing consumer preferences.

It is widely recognised that a meaningful climate transition will require systemic transformations in the global energy and transportation sectors, resulting in new sources of risks. For example, investors are increasingly aware that oil, coal and gas reserves are likely to become "stranded assets" - in other words, assets that suffer unexpected write-downs and that can even become liabilities.

However, the impacts of climate transitions are not confined to the energy and transportation sectors. In the same way that meeting our agreed climate goals will require whole economy transformations, so too transition risks are likely to appear across all sectors.

Global agriculture is one of these. As a contributor of 23% of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions globally, there is no doubt that responses that get the world anywhere close to net zero emissions will require significant changes in the farming and agroindustry sector.

Yet, this is largely overlooked by investors due to a lack of awareness, inadequate measurement tools, the sector's complexity, and the absence of reliable data, among other factors.

Of 24 capital providers recently surveyed by Orbitas - all of whom had tropical commodity exposure - not even one had screened their loan books and/or investments for agricultural transition risks.

This is an enormous blind spot. New analysis from Orbitas shows that under ambitious climate transitions, tropical agriculture and commodity production in particular will be impacted in a number of ways.

Growth strategies premised on converting forests into farmland will have no future. In a world that adequately limits global temperature rises, up to 600 million hectares of agricultural land - or more than 10% of agricultural land globally - would need to revert to forests.

Therefore, companies whose business strategies rely on expansion into forested territories will confront vastly increased land prices and possibly no access at all. Those who already hold forest concessions as landbanks for future exploitation will face significant asset stranding.

In Indonesia, for example, up to 76% of unplanted forest concessions and 15% of existing palm oil assets could be written-down or off under a meaningful national climate transition.

On top of this, greenhouse gas pricing and/or regulations will further disrupt agricultural business models. Global palm, beef, and soy producers alone face up to $19bn in additional costs.