City Hive
FCA's Megan Butler announced as keynote speaker for Women in Investment Festival
Joins fellow speakers Liz Field, Karis Stander and Bev Shah
2020: The year of clarity
Small steps to success will make a big difference
Breaking the system: The steps needed to improve our work-life balance
Cutting trading hours and talking about mental health is a good start
Can asset managers embrace the four-day working week?
Keeping an open mind on flexible working
Bev Shah: Making room for EQ
Incorporating emotional intelligence in decision making
Why have UK female fund manager numbers shown no growth for a decade?
Picking apart the stagnating numbers
Collaboration is king: Firms must work together to improve female representation in the investment industry
Mentoring programmes a good place to start
City Hive reveals founding firms line-up
Network for change
Gender pay gap reporting falls as asset managers unveil mixed results
More than 1,000 fewer firms reveal figures
Helping female millennials with their financial futures
Educating young women on saving and retirement planning
Using our power as investors for good
Launching the #Balanceforbetter campaign
Asset management gender pay gap 'worse than last year'
Mean gap in the sector as high as 49%
Women In Investment: Face-to-face with Bev Shah
Our interview series continues
City Hive calls upon industry's male role models on International Men's Day
To reverse the 'Stale, Male and Pale' reputation
Bev Shah: Retain that talent
Attracting and supporting the industry's best women
Diversity is for life, not just for Christmas
Everyone should be held to account
Bev Shah: Let's discuss the F-Word
Technology a driver
Bev Shah: We need to fix the investment management hiring process
How to level the gender playing field
Industry needs to dissolve flexible working 'penalties'
Finally, the asset management industry has begun to address its wide gender pay gaps and poor female representation, and is embracing initiatives across the board.
City Hive's Shah: Why we must get on the next generation's radar to improve diversity
Closer dialogue is required
BlackRock, JPMAM and Standard Life Aberdeen sign up for new 30% Club diversity push
Global asset managers with £10.5trn AUM
Editor's View: Writing a different narrative for our industry
Impetus is there for changes to be made
City Hive calls on asset management CEOs to condemn Presidents Club culture
Fundraiser abolished following harassment allegations