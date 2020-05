Investment Week reveals nominees for Women in Investment Awards 2020

Investment Week is pleased to announce the list of nominations for its Women in Investment Awards 2020, in partnership with HSBC Global Asset Management.

We had a record number of nominations for the awards this year, which shows the sector's commitment to accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive industry even during these difficult times.

Our awards not only honour the inspiring achievements of women across all parts of the investment industry, they also help shape the discussion around how we can improve diversity within the sector as we highlight some of the most forward-thinking initiatives in this area.

New categories this year included Wealth Manager of the Year and Distribution Woman of the Year, sitting alongside established categories including Rising Star of the Year, Mentor of the Year and Returner of the Year.

Nominees will be contacted shortly and required to fill in a questionnaire asking them for more detail about their careers and achievements to help the judging panel decide the shortlist and final winners. The winners will then be announced at a special ceremony on the 8 December.

Please note men could also be nominated for the awards in the Mentor of the Year category as strong mentors for women.

Click here for more information on the awards and the judging panel.

The nominees (A-C)

Caroline Abbondanza, Brooks Macdonald

Maria Abbonizio, Fidelity International

Mireille Abujawdeh, BlackRock

Kirsten Achtelstetter, Man Group

Alice Adams, Janus Henderson

Jenny Adamson, MSCI

Priyanka Agnihotri, Brown Advisory

Bilquis Ahmed, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Leslie Alba, Morningstar Investment Management Europe

Claire Aley, Legal & General Investment Management

Dominique Aman, Macquarie Group

Polly Anderson, Rathbones

Sophie Andrews, Legg Mason

Claire Aquilina, Brooks Macdonald

Erika Arevuo, Franklin Templeton

Julie-Ann Ashcroft, Aberdeen Standard Capital

Smera Ashraf, HSBC

Georgina Aspden, Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Nina Assamany, HSBC Global Asset Management

Tracey Atkinson, Frenkel Topping

Jacqui Auger, UBS

Liana Avanesian, The Bank of England

Sabina Awan, Fidelity International

Camilla Ayling, Legal & General Investment Management

Christine Baalham, Ninety One

Louise Babin, Morningstar UK

Parul Badal, BlackRock

Marta Baeza, BlackRock

Payal Bagchi, Jupiter Asset Management

Lily Baik, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Jaspreet Bains, LGPS Central

Gita Bal, Fidelity International

Rachel Bannister, Brooks Macdonald

Jenny Barber, Investment20/20

Jill Barber, Jupiter Asset Management

Jenna Barnard, Janus Henderson

Louise Barnard, Capital Group

Leanne Barnham, Architas

Caroline Baron, Franklin Templeton

Katie Barrie, BlackRock

Khadeeja Bassier, Ninety One

Christina Bastin, Muzinich & Co.

Emma Baumbach, Future Life Wealth Management

Debbie Beale, LGT Vestra

Louise Bean, UBS Asset Management

Lisa Beauvilain, Impax Asset Management

Elizabeth Bebb, LGPS Central

Ruth Beechey, UBS

Charlie Beeson, Man Group

Slim Belazi, SR Investment Partners

Laura Bell, HSBC Global Asset Management (UK)

Elisa Bellantonio, Rathbones

Sara Bellenda, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Melissa Bennington, BlackRock Long Term Private Capital

Laurence Bensafi, RBC Global Asset Management

Sharon Bentley- Hamlyn, Aubrey Capital Management

Alessia Berardi, Amundi Asset Management

Michelle Bereaux, UBS Asset Management

Megan Bermudez, BlackRock

Michelle Bernal Silva, Neuberger Berman

Katie Berridge, LCP

Amandeep Bhandal, EFG Harris Allday

Linh Bilar, Man Group

Hortense Bioy, Morningstar UK

Melinda Bizarro, AXA Investment Managers

Holly Black, Morningstar UK

Elizabeth Blair, Affluent Financial Planning

Sarah Blakelock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Hilary Blandy, Jupiter Asset Management

Anna Blomqvist, HSBC Private Bank

Lucy Bond, Man Group

Louise Bonzano, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Giuliana Bordigoni, Man Group

Rebecca Borg, HSBC Global Asset Management

Regina G Borromeo, Robeco

Stephanie Bothwell, BlackRock

Kaya Bowden, Frenkel Topping

Jackie Boylan, Fidelity International

Katy Brecht, Brooks Macdonald

Miriam Breen, Legal & General Investment Management

Martha Brindle, Stamford Associates

Georgina Brittain, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Rebecca Broadbent, Legg Mason

Julie Broadbent, UBS Asset Management

Keryn Brock, Brown Advisory

Lydia Brook, LGT Vestra

Carla Brown, Oakmere Wealth Management

Dane Brujic, HSBC Asset Management

Fiona Brunt, Blackfinch Group

Olivia Buah, LCP

Nadia Bucci, Aegon AM

Juliet Bullick, Fidelity International

Lucy Bullough, Frenkel Topping

Rosanna Burcheri, Artemis Investment Management

Norah Burns, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership

Sarah Jane Burns, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership

Lisa Bush, HSBC Global Asset Management

Pauline Bush, Neuberger Berman

Lizzy Buss, MUFG Investor Services

Stephanie Butcher, Invesco

Sheila Butterly, Ninety One

Gabriella Byron, Seneca Investment Managers

Kara Byun, HSBC Global Asset Management (UK)

Sarah Cadden, Janus Henderson

Eva Cairns, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Ilaria Calabresi, J.P. Morgan

Anais Caldwell-Jones, LCP

Maria Calle-Barrado, Redington

Jo Calver, Calver Wealth Management

Matt Cameron, LGBT Great

Rafael Campos Valdez, AXA Investment Managers

Chloe Canham, Brooks Macdonald

Christine Cantrell, BMO

Sarah Capes, Janus Henderson

Kate Capocci, Smith & Williamson

Olivia Carballo, Ninety One

Bella Caridade-Ferreira, Fundscape

Sandra Carlisle, HSBC Global Asset Management

Caroline Carroll, Franklin Templeton

Sophie Carter, LCP

Anna Carter, Blackfinch Group

Lara Carty, Man Group

Bonnie Cassidy, Frenkel Topping Group

Tanya Castell, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership

Jen Causton, Architas

Noelle Cazalis, Rathbones

Sophia Chami, Man Group

Paula Champion, Isio

Flora Chan, HSBC Global Asset Management

Alison Chater, BlackRock

Peggy Chau, HSBC

Samina Chaudhary, Barclays

Flavia Cheong, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Carmen Chesoi, Man Group

Amie Chesworth, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Pravasha Chetty, BlackRock

Nashe Chibanda, L&G

Rufaro Chiriseri, RBC Wealth Management

Ara Cho, UBS Asset Management

Nazish Choudhury, Hymans Robertson

Christine Chow, Federated Hermes

Sejuty Chowdhury, M&G

Heather Christie, BlackRock

Lisa Chua, Man Group

Ellie Clapton, Ninety One

Abigail Clark, Franklin Templeton

Esther Clark, LGT Vestra

Susie Clarke, UBS AM

Vania Clayton, LGPS Central Limited

Caroline Cleary, Janus Henderson

Claire Clement, Holloway Friendly

Saffron Cobbold, Janus Henderson

Emma Cohen, Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Bernice Cole, HSBC Global Asset Management (UK)

Hannah Cole, OpenMoney

Lisa Coleman, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Alicia Colenzio, HSBC Global Asset Management

Justine Colley, Sanlam

Maeve Colley-Russell, LGT Vestra

Corrine Collier, Premier Miton

Sarah Collins, UBS Asset Management

Penny Collins, Aviva Investors

Sara Collister, FIM Capital

Madeline Collymore, Franklin Templeton

Caroline Connellan, Brooks Macdonald

Danielle Connelly, LGT Vestra

Deirdre Cooper, Ninety One

Rebecca Copsey, Blackfinch Group

Natasha Cork, HSBC Global Asset Management (UK)

Ana Cortes Gonzalez, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Jian SHi Cortesi, GAM

Colette Corvest, Legg Mason

Lorna Courtney, Isio

Gemma Cowie, Neuberger Berman

Ashleigh Cowie, Jupiter Asset Management

Amanda Cowles, Man Group

Grazia Cozzi, EFGAM Switzerland

John Cromey, Frenkel Topping

Mikhaila Crosby, Aviva Investors

Natasha Crosby, HSBC Asset Management

Elaine Cullen-Grant, Frenkel Topping

Katherine Cunniffe, Brooks Macdonald

Paula Curran, Frenkel Topping