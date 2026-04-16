Energy and healthcare best performing sectors post-historic energy price shock

But current backdrop 'challenging'

Michael Nelson
clock • 4 min read

Energy, healthcare and consumer staples have been identified as potential winners in the aftermath of an energy price shock, as investors search for opportunities amid the current scrambled economic signals.

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Michael Nelson
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