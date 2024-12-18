Ukraine war has made City spending on defence 'essential' as opposed to 'contentious'

Last Thursday (12 December), UK business secretary Jonathan Reynolds met with chief executives from the defence sector in a bid to convince them to "see defence as a core engine of growth". "Our world-leading defence sector is vital to the economy, supporting thousands of high-skilled, high-paid jobs across the UK," Reynolds told members from the industry. "With our industrial strategy, we are taking the pro-business, pro-growth approach, and the sector needs to drive investment in every part of the country." Invesco unveils trio of future-focused thematic ETFs The business secret...