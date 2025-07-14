Quilter returns to rugby sponsorship with lead Autumn Nations Series spot

Wealth management firm Quilter has agreed to partner with Six Nations Rugby to be its first ever title partner for the November international rugby fixtures, known as Autumn Nations Series.
Starting from November 2025, the games will be titled the Quilter Nations Series. Quilter Cheviot's renames Climate fund range as it adopts SDR label The wealth management company returns to rugby having previously sponsored the November internationals from 2016 to 2022. England and Australia will kick off the Quilter Nations Series on 1 November 2025 at the Allianz Stadium with 22 fixtures spread across five weekends. Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: "The new partnership with Quilter is testament to the appeal and excitement that the November fixtures generate, and...
