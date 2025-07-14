Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income builds a position in Autotrader from HL proceeds

Finsbury and Growth trust (FGT) has initiated a “decent” position into Autotrader, using returns from trading its allocation into Hargreaves Lansdown and the sell-off in markets around US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
According to its monthly factsheet released today (14 July), FGT said Autotrader "attracts an audience 10x the size of its nearest rivals". "Frankly we should have been invested in the company years ago, because we have long understood the attractions of companies with dominant positions in classified advertising," the factsheet stated. Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income steps up Burberry allocation to highest since February The UK automotive marketplace launched a suite of car-retailer services powered by AI and machine learning on 6 November 2024. However, its downwardly re...
