Invesco unveils trio of future-focused thematic ETFs

Invesco has launched three thematic exchange-traded funds, all focused on a different long-term trend: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and defence.
Each of the ETFs, which have an annual charge of 0.35%, has been tailored to follow global benchmarks created by Kensho, the specialist branch of the S&P Global Indices with expertise in the application of AI and other future-facing technologies. The Invesco Artificial Intelligence Enablers UCITS ETF and the Invesco Cybersecurity UCITS ETF, both listed as Article 8 funds, will focus their efforts on companies developing and enabling the technology and infrastructure for the functionality of AI and companies focused on protecting devices and enterprises from unauthorised electronic acces...
