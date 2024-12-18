Coutts and JP Morgan fund updates investment policy to access catastrophe bonds

According to a notice to shareholders seen by Investment Week, the change to the Coutts Diversifying Alternatives Multi-Manager fund will come into effect on the 14 January 2025. The move comes shortly after the fund was launched earlier this year. In early May, Coutts teamed up with JP Morgan AM to launch the strategy, allowing Coutts and NatWest clients to diversify their assets within equity or bond portfolios. Shareholders comfortable with the change will not need to take action but those not in favour of the alteration will have the option to switch their investment to anot...