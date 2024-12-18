FCA admits insider trading will be allowed under PISCES framework

Amid PISCES consultation

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Trading on confidential information will be permitted by the Financial Conduct Authority under the incoming PISCES framework, the regulator has said.

On Tuesday (17 December), the FCA announced it was launching consultation to help facilitate the implementation of the Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES) framework in May 2025, a key ambition outlined in chancellor Rachel Reeves' November Mansion House speech.  FCA launches consultation on private stock market in boost to PISCES framework "Next year we will ring the bell on a new private stock market that could transform how private companies access funds and grow. It will offer investors more access and a greater confidence to invest in private compa...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Number of UK companies mulling moving their listing doubles in 12 months

Coutts and JP Morgan fund updates investment policy to access catastrophe bonds

More on Markets

Number of UK companies mulling moving their listing doubles in 12 months
Markets

Number of UK companies mulling moving their listing doubles in 12 months

Following significant UK delistings

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 18 December 2024 • 2 min read
FCA admits insider trading will be allowed under PISCES framework
Markets

FCA admits insider trading will be allowed under PISCES framework

Amid PISCES consultation

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 18 December 2024 • 2 min read
FCA launches consultation on private stock market in boost to PISCES framework
Markets

FCA launches consultation on private stock market in boost to PISCES framework

Following Mansion House commitment

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 17 December 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot