FCA admits insider trading will be allowed under PISCES framework

On Tuesday (17 December), the FCA announced it was launching consultation to help facilitate the implementation of the Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES) framework in May 2025, a key ambition outlined in chancellor Rachel Reeves' November Mansion House speech. FCA launches consultation on private stock market in boost to PISCES framework "Next year we will ring the bell on a new private stock market that could transform how private companies access funds and grow. It will offer investors more access and a greater confidence to invest in private compa...