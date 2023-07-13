US SEC finalises money market fund reforms aimed at preventing rapid outflows

The SEC revealed it would not be pursuing a controversial 'swing pricing' rule, which was opposed by many asset managers.

Reforms to the sector came in response to the $800bn in redemptions prime money market funds saw at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, when the Federal Reserve was forced to intervene.

In a statement yesterday (12 July), the SEC revealed it would not be pursuing a controversial "swing pricing" rule, which was opposed by many asset managers.

This pricing mechanism would have required funds to adjust the net asset value of withdrawals to reflect the costs of exit, preventing remaining investors from suffering as a result.

"The SEC has realised that swing pricing is no panacea for money market funds," said Alastair Sewell, liquidity investment strategist at Aviva Investors.

"With swing pricing ruled out, MMFs can continue to offer the basic utility function of daily liquidity to investors."

The new rules increase minimum liquidity requirements for money market funds and remove existing provisions that permit funds to suspend redemptions temporarily through a gate and impose liquidity fees if their weekly liquid assets fall below a certain threshold.

Instead, institutional prime and institutional tax-exempt money market funds will be required to impose liquidity fees when a fund experiences daily net redemptions exceeding 5% of net assets, unless the fund's liquidity costs are too small.

Furthermore, any non-government money market funds will now be required to impose a discretionary liquidity fee if the board determines that a fee is in the best interest of the fund.

SEC chair Gary Gensler warned that money market funds have a "potential structural liquidity mismatch", meaning that in times of market stress, rapid redemptions can "undermine these critical funds".

He added: "I support this adoption because it will enhance these funds' resiliency and ability to protect against dilution. Taken together, the rules will make money market funds more resilient, liquid, and transparent, including in times of stress. That benefits investors."

The changes will come into force 60 days after publication in the Federal Register with a tiered transition period for funds to comply with the amendments, the SEC said.

The updated regulations also modify certain reporting forms that are applicable to money market funds and large private liquidity funds advisers. These changes will come into effect on 11 June 2024.

Despite describing Europe as "next in line" to make similar regulatory updates, Aviva's Sewell noted the timeframe for the changes was "rapidly decreasing" as the EU parliament's ninth term is due to end in June next year.

"European regulators will no doubt be poring over the SEC's section D6 as they determine whether swing pricing will, or will not, play a part in the future state for European MMFs," he added.