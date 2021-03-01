Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with ASI MyFolio's Joe Wiggins

In the third part of our ESG Investment Influencers series, editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd speaks to Joe Wiggins, head of portfolio management on the Multi-Manager Strategies team at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

They discuss the launch of the MyFolio Sustainable range, why engagement could be a differentiator for passive providers and the need for the industry to make a genuinely long-term commitment to sustainable investing.

As head of portfolio management - multi-manager strategies, Wiggins leads on the team's strategic asset allocation work and co-manages the MyFolio Index, Market and Sustainable ranges.

He joined Standard Life in 2011 from Stamford Associates where he was an investment analyst, responsible for conducting manager research and advising major clients on investment strategy.

Wiggins holds an MSc in behavioural science from the London School of Economics and Political Science, is a CFA Charterholder and has completed UK CFA's Certificate in ESG Investing.

ESG Investment Influencers - in partnership with Fidelity International

Fidelity International is delighted to partner with Investment Week to support the ESG Investment Influencer series.

In an increasingly complex and changing world of sustainable investing, gaining insight from the industry's leading influencers is crucial in helping us shape how we communicate and evidence our active engagement approach.

Click here to find out more information.

Sustainable Investment Festival, 22-24 June

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media will host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer, featuring keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions to help investors navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market. Click here for more information.