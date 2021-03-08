Women face 'staggering' investment gap by 2030 due to lower average pay

The gender pay gap means women have a lower overall return on their investments than men

A new study has identified a "gender investment gap" that will widen to £15,000 by 2030.

The research by Freetrade found the gender pay gap means women stand to make a lower return on their investments than men if they start investing at the same time.

Freetrade analysed how much investors could accumulate by 2030 if they had started investing 10% of their average annual income in 2020 and received the average 4.9% return on their investments every year.

British men have an average annual salary of £31,445 according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and would therefore be expected to make £3,299 this year if they start investing, the research revealed.

In contrast, British women will make £2,152 based on their lower average annual salary of £20,515.

Freetrade said that by 2030, this "gender investment gap" would be "staggering".

By 2030, its research estimates that male investors will have made £44,123, compared to the £28,786 accumulated by female investors, resulting in a £15,337 discrepancy.

Dan Lane, senior analyst at Freetrade, said: "Freetrade's research has shown that women stand to make a much lower overall return on their investments than men because the gender gap in the UK means they have less to invest.

"This discrepancy highlights just one of the many reasons why it is imperative for employers to continue their efforts to equalise the gender pay gap."

Lichfield in Staffordshire is the city with the highest gender investment gap, according to Freetrade.

ONS data shows the gender pay gap there is £17,531, with men earning £39,910 per year and women earning £22,379.

On this basis, men would earn a £56,001 return on their investments by 2030, while female investors would make £24,599 less, at £31,402.

Freetrade found that the city with the smallest difference is Nottingham, where the investment gap will be £7,211 by 2030, as men would be expected to have made £34,663, compared to women at £27,452.

Lane added that with the gender pay gap closing every year, women should not be discouraged from investing.