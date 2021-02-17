Meet the ESG Investment Influencers: The inside story with Kate Capocci of Smith & Williamson

In the second interview in our series, editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd speaks to Kate Capocci, investment manager at Smith & Williamson, about why she needs to see fund managers are passionate about sustainable investing.

She also talks about the need for more private equity vehicles for retail investors in this space, and the benefits of getting in early to influence changing companies.

Capocci joined Smith & Williamson in 2015. She works on a large private client team managing bespoke portfolios and is responsible investment lead with experience in ESG and sustainable investments.

She was a co-founder of the firm's stewardship and responsible investment group, and was a member of the charities and corporate responsibility committee.

Capocci has a key role in the integration of ESG factors into the group investment process and spearheads the company's growing capabilities in responsible investment.

