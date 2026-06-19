Deep Dive: Investors urged to back Britain ten years on from Brexit's 'political earthquake'

UK funds shed $160bn since June 2016

Maria Nicholls
clock • 4 min read

Ten years on from the Brexit referendum result, UK markets are cheaper and less loved, but investors have argued the gap between sentiment and fundamentals should not be ignored.

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Maria Nicholls
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