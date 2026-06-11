Stronger decorrelation from equities boosts 'HALO' trade and appetite for infrastructure

Outlook 'cautiously optimistic'

Michael Nelson
clock • 4 min read

In a period where equity and bond markets have become more volatile and increasingly correlated, real assets are demonstrating renewed value as a diversifier.

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Michael Nelson
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