Inaugural IA EDI report finds smaller firms are setting fewer targets

Diversity

Concerns over effectiveness of the targets

clock 16 November 2023 • 3 min read
Willis Towers Watson names tenth stock picker for Alliance trust

Investment Trusts

Dalton Investments

clock 24 July 2023 • 1 min read
Five myths of hedge fund investing

Multi-asset

Much needed diversification

clock 04 May 2023 • 3 min read
atomos appoints Willis Towers to provide UK retail multi-asset portfolios

Multi-asset

Three new investment propositions

clock 08 November 2022 • 1 min read
