Willis Towers Watson secures regulatory approval for private equity LTAF

Willis Towers Watson has secured regulatory approval for the launch of its private equity-focused Long-Term Asset Fund.
CG WTW Private Equity Access LTAF (CG WTW PEAL) will offer institutional and professional investors dedicated exposure to private equity primarily through co-investments. The regulatory approval comes six months since WTW first announced its intention to launch the LTAF, which will have Carne Group's UK authorised fund manager serving as its authorised corporate director. Schroders gains FCA approval for launch of first 'retail' LTAF aimed at wealth market LifeSight, WTW's defined contribution pensions master trusts, has committed to allocating up to 5% of its LifeSight Equity de...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes