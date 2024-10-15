Willis Towers Watson secures regulatory approval for private equity LTAF

Six months after announcement

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Willis Towers Watson has secured regulatory approval for the launch of its private equity-focused Long-Term Asset Fund.

CG WTW Private Equity Access LTAF (CG WTW PEAL) will offer institutional and professional investors dedicated exposure to private equity primarily through co-investments.  The regulatory approval comes six months since WTW first announced its intention to launch the LTAF, which will have Carne Group's UK authorised fund manager serving as its authorised corporate director.  Schroders gains FCA approval for launch of first 'retail' LTAF aimed at wealth market LifeSight, WTW's defined contribution pensions master trusts, has committed to allocating up to 5% of its LifeSight Equity de...

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

