Willis Towers Watson secures regulatory approval for private equity LTAF

CG WTW Private Equity Access LTAF (CG WTW PEAL) will offer institutional and professional investors dedicated exposure to private equity primarily through co-investments. The regulatory approval comes six months since WTW first announced its intention to launch the LTAF, which will have Carne Group's UK authorised fund manager serving as its authorised corporate director. Schroders gains FCA approval for launch of first 'retail' LTAF aimed at wealth market LifeSight, WTW's defined contribution pensions master trusts, has committed to allocating up to 5% of its LifeSight Equity de...