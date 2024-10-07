WTW-atomos buy-in heralds private equity and hybrid advice 'direction of travel'

The deal, announced 3 October, sees WTW take part ownership of the advice-led wealth manager with around a 25% stake in the business. WTW is expected to provide additional capital to support further growth. atomos, previously Sanlam Wealth, is majority backed by Oaktree Capital Management. The firm was acquired by the private equity giant for £140m in September 2021. WTW and atomos were already working together, with the pair having agreed a strategic alliance back in 2022 that saw atomos tap into WTW's multi-asset investment offering, giving clients access to offerings typically avai...