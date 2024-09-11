Women in Investment Awards winner's interview: Nicola Day from Greenbank Investments

The awards judges praised Nicola's career-long dedication to sustainable investing, saying "she is an industry leader and has made an impact beyond her role on the international stage and to help educate clients". In this interview, Nicola discusses her career highlights and what sparked her interest in sustainable investing. She reflects on the evolution of sustainable investing in recent years, her key takeaways from attending a number of COP events and what has been most effective when communicating about this area to investors. Nicola also shares her experiences of winning ...