Investment Week reveals nominees for Women in Investment Awards 2022

This year, we were pleased to receive over 1,200 nominations from across the industry for over 900 individuals.

New categories for this year included Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year, and Investment Industry Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year.

All nominees will now be contacted and invited to complete a short questionnaire to progress to the next stage of the judging process.

Finalists will be announced in early September and the winners will be revealed at a special awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on 23 November.

Now in their sixth year, the Investment Week Women in Investment Awards continue to have a vital role to play in helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive investment industry.

Our awards not only honour the inspiring achievements of women across all parts of the investment industry, they also help shape the discussion around how we can improve diversity & inclusion within the sector.

We would also like to thank our judging panel, drawn from across the investment industry, for sharing their expertise to support these important awards. You can view the judges here.

For more information about the awards, click here.

Please see below for the list of nominees. Names and company names were taken from the nomination forms and are correct at the time of entry. Please note men could be nominated for the Mentor of the Year category. Nominations for the awards have now closed.

For any queries about the nominees list or the awards, please only contact [email protected].

Nominees for Women in Investment Awards 2022