Friday Briefing: The role of individuals in 'accelerating action'

As chair of the judging panel for a number of years, it provided an opportunity for me to reflect on the shifting industry landscape since our first awards but also the important role for individuals in contributing to what happens next and accelerating the pace of change. When we launched the awards back in 2017 in a small venue near Aldwych, we were unsure how they would be received. At that time, diversity discussions were really in their infancy in the City - if they were happening at all at some firms. But the most important reaction for us was from the individual women who att...