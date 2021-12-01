You are currently accessing Investment Week via your
Enterprise account.
If you already have an account please use the link below to
sign in.
If you have any problems with your access or would like to request an individual access account please
contact our customer service team.
Phone: +44 (0) 1858 438800
Email: [email protected]
Search Investment Week
Sponsored by
You are currently accessing Investment Week via your Enterprise account.
If you already have an account please use the link below to sign in.
If you have any problems with your access or would like to request an individual access account please contact our customer service team.
From Dallas to Squid Game
According to latest value assessment
Duo have significant venture capital background
Ami Shah joins as UK equity income portfolio manager
Seven funds added
Effective 30 June 2021
Supported by nine other financial services firms
Managed by Stephen Mortimer
Gongs for RLAM, Triodos and Rathbones