Creating a new economic model centred on sustainability, inclusion and innovation

From Dallas to Squid Game

clock 01 December 2021 • 5 min read
SJP takes action to turn around two underperforming funds

According to latest value assessment

clock 15 July 2021 • 1 min read
Wellington hires two senior investors focused sustainable investing

Duo have significant venture capital background

clock 24 February 2021 •
Newton IM expands equity income offering with Wellington PM hire

Ami Shah joins as UK equity income portfolio manager

clock 25 January 2021 •
Square Mile downgrades Schroders Asian Alpha Plus as veteran Dobbs retires

Seven funds added

clock 07 December 2020 •
Jean Hynes to succeed Brendan Swords as CEO at Wellington

Effective 30 June 2021

clock 02 September 2020 •
Redington leads student initiative to tackle under-represented black talent

Supported by nine other financial services firms

clock 13 July 2020 •
Wellington launches 'best ideas' passive-blend US equity fund

Managed by Stephen Mortimer

clock 19 February 2020 •
Winners of the Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards 2019

Gongs for RLAM, Triodos and Rathbones

clock 25 November 2019 •
Partner Insight: How can managers find bond investments that power positive change?

clock 04 November 2019 •
