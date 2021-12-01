Creating a new economic model centred on sustainability, inclusion and innovation

Now, the most popular show in 90 countries is Squid Game, a Korean survival drama that is a social commentary on inequality. The show spotlights the costs of extreme capitalism, and its popularity reflects a global yearning for a more humane economic model.

What has happened over the past decades that has impacted how we view "growth at all costs" and our evolution as a global society? Wellington has a unique window into that question. In 1981, a group of Wellington partners in Boston launched Future Themes. Every seven years or so since then, we have tapped into our employees' knowledge and insights to get their views on long-term structural shifts and their likely impact on financial markets.

Over the years, Future Themes has generated more than 1,500 ideas, some prescient, some not. Our employees predicted the end of scheduled television three years before Netflix started its streaming business, and the death of globalisation seven years before the US-China trade tensions. The popularity of the Sony Walkman, however, did not bring about broad social unrest as predicted.

Future Themes, though, is not about being right. It's about creativity and expanding our vision. While the individual ideas from Future Themes are interesting, in aggregate they also tell an intriguing story about how all 2,300 Wellington employees think about the future. It's said that the future is like a different country. But what kind of a country is it? Is it a country that we feel will be hostile or friendly? How well equipped do we feel to live in that future country?

Our goal with Future Themes is to stimulate internal debate and get ahead of trends. It helps us develop new products, add interesting exposures such as cryptocurrency, and find novel ways to generate alpha for clients.

This year, alongside my day job as a thematic portfolio manager, I have been lucky enough to lead the latest round of Future Themes, which generated more than 600 ideas from every Wellington office. Using cluster analysis and natural language processing tools, we were able to build a taxonomy of all the ideas and identify patterns and interconnectivity.

That allowed us to identify the ideas that were the most differentiated and the most impactful. #

What we have seen is that we are on the cusp of a major policy transition, a departure from the growth-driven policies of the last 60 years. People around the world are demanding a new model that encompasses sustainability, inclusion and innovation. I believe those will be the three big areas of policy focus in the years ahead.

For all of them, when we take a step back to understand where capital is needed in our evolving economy and what types of companies can provide solutions, we are looking at those that can enable change over time. There is a huge range of potential winners that will come through this process. Many of them remain in their infancy.

Sustainability, the first theme, is now central to how we think about the future. Of the 600 or so ideas that were submitted to the latest Future Themes, half were directly related to either economic, social or environmental sustainability.

Climate mitigation is all about reducing carbon intensity over time. This is an essential step if we're to achieve our climate goals since increases in economic and human activity naturally lead to higher carbon emissions. We need to focus now on future decarbonising across industries.

That is going to mean recycling, waste management, better power management, and energy efficiency solutions in buildings, transportation systems and consumer goods. While the tech industry has had a free pass thus far compared to food, construction or transportation, the energy intensity of our digital futures also needs to be reengineered.

Climate mitigation and decarbonisation will become a universal, multi-themed, multi-sector story buoyed by intense policy support from all around the world.

The second theme, financial inclusion, is essential for reducing inequality and improving economic development prospects globally. Governments all around the world recognise this; since 2010, 60 countries have launched national strategies related to financial inclusion.

When the United Nations talks about its 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) it very clearly makes the point that financial inclusion is the bedrock for the majority of those SDGs. In emerging markets or at the lower end of the socioeconomic spectrum in the developed world, inclusive microlending companies, consumer lenders, mutual fund companies and insurance providers will be the winners in the years ahead. Future business and investment success will have less to do with big universal banking conglomerates, and more to do with providing financial services to those who haven't had them in the past.

The third theme is medical innovation. This distinct type of innovation will become more and more prevalent over time. Preventative care will start to take precedence over costly treatments. We are already seeing this transition in the United States and in other parts of the world.

A key feature will be the replacement of standardisation with customisation. Continuous monitoring of our biological data will be the norm. Garmin or Apple watches may be state of the art now but they're just the beginning of how we'll monitor, track and identify patterns in our biological data in the years ahead. Advances in gene editing, gene and cell therapy, and neuroscience are going to be critical to improvements in health. The winners here will be those franchise leaders in biotech, medical equipment, and medical devices.

When Wellington started Future Themes in 1981, I was an unruly boy running around in shorts unable to envision our modern world today. Anyone who doubts the fervency and the need for new economic and social models can join citizens from 90 other countries who see important elements of their lives reflected in Squid Game. As the big policy transitions accelerate, we have the opportunity as investors and as citizens to move decisively away from growth-at-all-costs models. Instead, we can help create an alternative model for economic success centered on sustainability, inclusion and innovation.

Daire Dunne is a portfolio manager at Wellington Management