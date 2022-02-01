Square Mile: Artemis US Absolute Return rating removed amid mounting losses

The firm explained that it remained confident Warren would maintain the fund's strong track record following the departure of Stephen Moore in 2019, given "a significant proportion of the fund's performance prior to October 2019 could be attributed to Warren".

But, while the fund managed to preserve capital during the throes of the Covid downturn in Q1 2020, losses "have very slowly mounted" and the size of the fund has "contracted markedly".

According to data from FE fundinfo, the £44.2m fund has lost 2.7% in total return terms since October 2019, compared to its Libor GDP 3 Month benchmark's return of 0.6%. Since launch to October 2019, however, it has returned 15.5% while its benchmark gained 2.9%.

Square Mile said: "Although conditions within the US stockmarket have been exceptionally challenging for disciplined and traditional stockpickers like Mr Warren, the analysts' conviction has fallen to a level where they can no longer retain the fund's rating."

Elsewhere, the firm upgraded its rating of Wellington Global Impact Bond to ‘Responsible AA' from ‘Responsible Positive Prospect'.

"Supported by deep credit resources and a dedicated sustainable research investment team, the fund is delivering strong returns and the analysts believe this to be a high quality, core fixed income approach, with a clear positive social and environmental impact," the team said.

Since its launch in May 2019, the £244.3m fund has returned 8.1%, compared to its IA Global Mixed Bond sector average and Bloomberg Global Aggregate Hedge benchmark's returns of 5.7%.

Square Mile has also confirmed it will retain all of its ratings awarded to River & Mercantile funds, following the board's announcement it had recommended an offer from AssetCo to acquire the asset management arm of the firm.

The ES R&M UK Recovery fund, UK Equity High Alpha fund and UK Equity Income funds all kept their ‘AA' rating, while ES R&M Global Recovery retained a single ‘A' rating. ES River and Mercantile European remains a ‘Positive Prospect'.

Similarly, the Jupiter Merian Systematic funds have kept hold of their ratings, following team co-head Ian Heslop announcing he will take a step back from day-to-day management responsibilities, with co-head Amadeo Alentorn taking over full responsibility.

Square Mile said: "Mr Heslop will remain at Jupiter and involved in the management of the funds that the team manages in his role as a senior advisor.

"Mr Alentorn and Mr Heslop have been working together for over 15 years and they are supported by five other analysts who have a wealth of experience."

As such, the Jupiter Merian Global Equity, Asia Pacific, North American Equity and Global Equity Income funds all retain their ‘A' rating.