The allocator's landscape: Three areas for attention in 2023

Re-think fixed income

Natasha Brook-Walters (pictured) is co-head of investment strategy at Wellington
A new macroeconomic environment brings with it a new set of risks and opportunities.

How can multi-asset investors best position their portfolios for success? 

There are three key considerations for asset allocation in 2023.

Rethink the role of fixed income investments

With bond yields rising around the world, fixed income investments have become increasingly attractive.

Fixed income could play an important role in portfolios this year, given its potential for income, liquidity and total returns.

Credit investments, in particular, may now offer the potential for attractive income without requiring investors to take on too much credit risk.

However, higher inflation has called the traditional equity/bond relationship into question.

For decades, many investors have been using government bonds to protect their portfolios when equity markets go down.

This protective role to continue, but in the current higher inflation environment, it may become less reliable as illustrated by last year's huge sell-off in gilts, which left many cautious UK portfolios with large drawdowns.

Inflation will remain structurally higher, and as a result, the shift in correlation between equities and bonds may persist.

This may limit the ability of bonds to deliver diversification from equities.

Against this backdrop, investors may wish to rethink their asset allocations by considering the following:

  • Credit allocations with attractive income potential - Given the shift up in bond yields, many credit investments are offering significant income. Going forward, this may contribute to total returns rivalling those of equity markets.
  • Defensive and income-generating equity allocations - We are seeing renewed interest in defensive equity allocations, with the aim of protecting portfolios. As well as targeting more stable and lower volatility companies, investors are also seeking higher income from their equity allocations, their goal being to provide more return consistency.
  • Defensive alternatives - Investors may look to alternatives such as macro-focused funds to potentially help substitute the protective role of traditional fixed income allocations.

Plan for macro volatility

In the new economic reality, where inflation is likely to remain structurally elevated, we anticipate more volatility, with more frequent business cycles and recessions.

We also expect more divergence between countries as policymakers make different decisions about growth and inflation and as globalisation is unwound.

This will likely translate into increased volatility across and within asset classes, which along with challenges also creates opportunities:

  • Active managers can take advantage of volatility and dispersion - Increased volatility and economic divergence between countries is likely to contribute to greater asset price differentiation. This environment creates opportunities for active managers, but a robust research process combining top-down and bottom-up analysis is key.
  • Consider multi-asset allocations - To help navigate uncertainty, this may be a time to consider an investment in a more tactical process that seeks to adjust exposure to different asset classes over time.
  • Invest globally but beware of currency risk - UK equities outperformed many other regions last year but, looking ahead, global equities and global fixed income offer interesting potential as regional divergence picks up. However, investors looking to invest globally should be wary of currency risk.

Position portfolios for the long term

We are in the midst of a lasting regime change - that is, the economic shifts we are witnessing (higher inflation, higher volatility and more frequent business cycles) are likely structural rather than temporary.

With this in mind, 2023 will be a year for investors to ensure they are positioned for the change, by considering their exposure to cyclicality and exploring ways to mitigate higher inflation.

Specific areas to consider include:

  • Opportunities in thematic and sustainable investments - Because thematic investments tend to have greater regional and sector diversification, focusing on investment themes linked to long-term structural trends - such as the rise of electric vehicles, the future of food, and energy efficiency - could potentially reduce the impact of shorter-term cyclicality in portfolios.
  • Commodities can play a key role in mitigating higher inflation - Commodities' prices often rise with inflation, helping them act as a hedge against it. Given the huge underinvestment in the production of various commodities, we expect to see continued tight supply and elevated prices, making us more positive structurally on the asset class.

Natasha Brook-Walters is co-head of investment strategy at Wellington

