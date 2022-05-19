GAM's Anthony Smouha named FE Alpha Manager of the Year

One of two wins for Smouha

Smouha manages the GAM Star Credit Opportunities fund
Smouha manages the GAM Star Credit Opportunities fund

GAM Investment's Anthony Smouha has won FE fundinfo's 2022 Alpha Manager of the Year Award, given to the best performing active fund managers from across the investment industry.

Smouha manages the GAM Star Credit Opportunities fund, and won the award against competition from Wellington's John Boselli, Comgest's Franz Weis, Baillie Gifford's Tom Slater, and Liontrust's Julian Fosh.

Charles Younes, research manager at FE Investments, said: "There's no question that it has been a very testing two years for the investment industry. As we have moved from a Covid economy to a period of high interest rates and inflation, one set of challenging circumstances has been replaced by another and again, fund managers are coming under enormous amounts of pressure to demonstrate their value.

"But throughout this, Anthony Smouha has guided his GAM fund through these difficult times and has consistently outperformed his sector and index benchmarks."

GAM launches European financials climate bond strategy

Smouha also won a second Alpha Manager Award in the Sterling Strategic Bond asset class category, beating fund managers from Sanlam, Jupiter, M&G and Nomura.

In total, twelve Alpha Manager awards were conferred at the London-held ceremony, organised by global fund data and technology company FE fundinfo. There were joint winners in the ‘Best New Alpha Manager' category, with Premier Miton's Carlos Moreno and Thomas Brown winning the accolade, for the performance of their European Sustainable Leaders and European Opportunities funds, while Mark Rodgers and Charles Montanaro won in the newly-created ‘Best Responsible/Sustainable' category.

The winners of FE fundinfo's Alpha Manager Awards were determined by narrowing the total list of FE fundinfo Alpha-rated managers to a shortlist of the highest-scoring managers per category. Once the shortlist has been whittled down, FE fundinfo's panel applied a qualitative analysis overlay to select the eventual winners.

