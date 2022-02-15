Wellington hires long/short boutique team as it expands alternatives platform

'Market neutral'

clock • 1 min read
Team joins on 1 March
Image:

Team joins on 1 March

Wellington Management has hired the investment team of Shelter Haven Capital Management, a long/short equity manager.

Founded in 2017 by Jerry Kochanski, Shelter Haven manages around $350m in assets and focuses on small- and mid-cap companies in the technology/media/telecoms and consumer sectors. The terms of Wellington's hiring of the team have not been disclosed.

Wellington hires two senior investors focused sustainable investing

Christopher Kirk, senior managing director, Wellington Alternative Investments, said: "This exciting development represents a unique opportunity for Wellington to expand our alternatives capabilities with an experienced investment team and an established client base.

"The market neutral strategy also aligns well with our alternatives priorities and demand from our clients."  

The strategy focuses on delivering returns that are uncorrelated with market betas, an approach said to fit well with Wellington's plans to expand its long/short platform and build out its suite of multi-strategy investment products and custom alternative solutions to meet increasing client demand for liquid alternatives.  

Kochanski said: "Joining Wellington offers current and future clients the opportunity to access a breadth of capabilities, and benefit from the firm's substantial global research, operational, risk, legal and compliance infrastructure." 

Shelter Haven's investment team is made up of hedge fund analysts Ross Hammer and Michael Yuan, as well as research associates Julia Karl and Alan Zhang.

They will all be joining Kochanski at Wellington as of 1 March.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

Amundi names Vincent Mortier as CIO and launches new research unit

UK inflation of 5.5% has economy in 'chokehold' with peak yet to come

More on People moves

Vincent Mortier of Amundi
People moves

Amundi names Vincent Mortier as CIO and launches new research unit

'Increasingly complex environment'

Alex Rolandi
clock 16 February 2022 • 2 min read
Three employees have left Neil Woodford's new venture in under a month.
People moves

Kristian Penttila leaves WCM Partners to join Jonathan Adair at Curated Capital

Firm received approval last November

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 16 February 2022 • 1 min read
Penny Lovell of Sanlam Private Wealth
People moves

Penny Lovell steps down as Sanlam Private Wealth CEO

Leadership shake up

Alex Rolandi
clock 16 February 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: It's Time to Have a Look at Quality Dividends

08 February 2022 • 16 min read
02

Baillie Gifford assets shrink by over 10% in January

15 February 2022 • 2 min read
03

Woodford director with second financial business terminated at WCM Partners

11 February 2022 • 1 min read
04

Spot the Dog: £8.6bn of Schroders-managed funds underperforming

14 February 2022 • 3 min read
05

Investors wary of subscription model businesses as cost-of-living pressure increases

11 February 2022 • 4 min read
06

Analysts back biotech & healthcare trusts as sector struggles

10 February 2022 • 3 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot