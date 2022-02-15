Wellington hires long/short boutique team as it expands alternatives platform

Founded in 2017 by Jerry Kochanski, Shelter Haven manages around $350m in assets and focuses on small- and mid-cap companies in the technology/media/telecoms and consumer sectors. The terms of Wellington's hiring of the team have not been disclosed.

Christopher Kirk, senior managing director, Wellington Alternative Investments, said: "This exciting development represents a unique opportunity for Wellington to expand our alternatives capabilities with an experienced investment team and an established client base.

"The market neutral strategy also aligns well with our alternatives priorities and demand from our clients."

The strategy focuses on delivering returns that are uncorrelated with market betas, an approach said to fit well with Wellington's plans to expand its long/short platform and build out its suite of multi-strategy investment products and custom alternative solutions to meet increasing client demand for liquid alternatives.

Kochanski said: "Joining Wellington offers current and future clients the opportunity to access a breadth of capabilities, and benefit from the firm's substantial global research, operational, risk, legal and compliance infrastructure."

Shelter Haven's investment team is made up of hedge fund analysts Ross Hammer and Michael Yuan, as well as research associates Julia Karl and Alan Zhang.

They will all be joining Kochanski at Wellington as of 1 March.