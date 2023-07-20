St James's Place makes raft of manager and remit changes to fund range

The firm's Global Absolute Return fund will see Fulcrum Asset Management joining existing managers Amundi, BlackRock, Payden & Rygel, Wellington and State Street Global Advisors.

The fund launched in 2012 and currently has £8.1bn in assets under management, having returned -2.7% compared to a sector average of 10.4%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Additionally, the SJP Japan fund, currently managed by Comgest, will see Dalton Investments joining the management team.

The £549.9m fund has lost 22.7% over the last five years, compared to the LF Japan Equities average of 11.5% returns.

SJP's Gilts fund will be renamed the Global Government Bond fund, as the fund adopts a global approach, rather than solely investing in UK government bonds.

The £135.3m fund is managed by Wellington, and has lost 15% over the last five years, compared to an LF UK Gilts average of 19.9% loss.

Similarly, the Index Linked Gilts fund will be renamed the Global Government Inflation Linked Bond fund and its remit will also be expanded.

Managed by BlackRock, the £89.9m fund has performed strongly compared to the sector, losing only 0.9% over five years rather than a 21.5% loss for LF UK Index - Linked Gilts.

Finally, the firm's International Equity fund will be allowed to invest in a greater number of businesses, with SJP saying this would "increase investment flexibility".

The £7.1bn fund was launched in 2000 and has returned 16.4% over five years, compared to a 12% loss from LF Flexible Investment.

Tom Beal, director of investments at SJP, said: "These changes further align our funds with our investment beliefs, and place a particular emphasis on our commitment to develop a market leading, multi-manager fund range, that is appropriately diversified to meet our clients' investment needs.

"Accessing the highest calibre fund managers is paramount to delivering future investment success to our clients. I am delighted that we are able to partner with Dalton Investments and Fulcrum Asset Management, and to evolve our long-established relationship with both Blackrock and Wellington."

"The ongoing monitoring of our managers and making changes when appropriate, has never been more important than it is today with an evolving economic and market environment.

"In recent years we have made changes to funds with over £100bn in assets under management, all geared towards improving future client outcomes, and the latest fund changes will continue to contribute to that."