A quant's response to the Covid-19 market sell-off: Buy equities now
Taking a risk on purchasing stocks during global epidemic
How fixed income managers are maintaining returns in 2020 and beyond
$12trn of global bonds trading with sub-zero yields
Deutsche Bank Wealth Management hires global head of wealth
Gregor Hirt was previously at Vontobel
BRICS summit: What is the outlook for the member nations?
Do same risks remain in place?
What will the 'Japanification of Europe' mean for investors?
Effects of low-interest rate environment
What is driving 'extreme price swings' in equity markets?
US equities began 2019 with a welcome respite, reversing course from their downward spiral in December 2018.
Markets 'bored of constant Brexit drama'
As May agrees 31 October extension
Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2018
Celebrating boutique and passive investing
Vontobel's van Overfelt on the fundamentals driving EMD markets
'Ripe field' for active managers
GSAM and ex-Vontobel manager team up for global equity launch
Managed by GQG's Rajiv Jain
What can thematic funds add to portfolios?
Managers from Investment Week's Thematic Investing Breakfast Briefing discuss the drivers and risks for these strategies.
Will new US interest rate regime make yields great again?
Credit as an asset class has historically delivered reliable returns across the cycle. Last year's returns in global credit were exceeding 6%, writes Vontobel's Christian Hantel.
Why investors should not be put off by EM debt anomalies
Emerging market fixed income has been one of the best performing assets classes of 2016 and this can be seen from improving industrial production and PMI indicators, showing that emerging economies are once again widening the gap to industrial countries....
Vontobel commodity duo: No OPEC deal could see oil price fall to $30
OPEC meeting November 30th
Are 'risky' bonds and CoCo's becoming desirable again?
The bonds of financial institutions, specifically the more risky ones such as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) or 'CoCos', look particularly desirable again, according to Vontobel AM's Mondher Bettaieb.
Pictet hires trio of managers for thematic funds
Based in Geneva
Revealed: Winners of the IW Specialist Investment Awards 2015
Recognise boutiques and passive investing
Why are independent asset managers so popular?
Independent groups' AUMs soar
How are you positioning your portfolio in light of recent market sell-offs?
Investment Week asks managers for their view on 'Black Monday' and how they are protecting their portfolio amid ongoing market volatility
Swiss bank Vontobel to take majority stake in TwentyFour
Swiss firm Vontobel is to acquire a majority stake in TwentyFour Asset Management, a deal which will eventually see it take full ownership of the firm.
The Big Question: What are your top investment calls for China?
We ask fund managers for their top stocks or sector picks for 2012.
Multi-managers: The megatrends shaping our investment calls
MULTI-MANAGERS