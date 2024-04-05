Vontobel launches three-year emerging market bond fund

Vontobel has launched a three-year fixed-maturity emerging market bond fund to offer investors an opportunity to capitalise on higher yields and the prospect of declining US interest rates.
The Vontobel Fund II - Fixed Maturity Emerging Markets Bond 2 invests mainly in emerging market bonds in hard currencies and aims to offer a higher spread, yield and coupon relative to comparable bonds in developed markets. It also focuses on optimising the level of spread in short-maturity emerging market bonds. LGIM expands global high yield range with trio of regional funds With a fixed maturity of three years, the Luxembourg-domiciled fund targets an average investment grade rating and a target yield maturity of 7%, depending on market evolution. The seeding period for the f...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes