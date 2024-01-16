Vontobel appoints head of fixed income boutique as Lue-Fong retires

Vontobel has named Andrew Jackson as its new head of its fixed income boutique, replacing Simon Lue-Fong, who brings a 30-year investment career to a close.
Effective 22 January 2024, Jackson brings more than 20 years' fixed income experience to the role. Vontobel appoints co-CEOs to succeed Zeno Staub He most recently served as head of fixed income at Credit Suisse Asset Management, prior to which he held similar senior positions at Federated Hermes International and Cairn Capital. Christel Rendu de Lint, Vontobel co-CEO and head of investments, said: "I am pleased to welcome Andrew to Vontobel. With more than two decades of fixed income investing experience, he brings a wealth of expertise across the full spectrum of fixed income sub...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes