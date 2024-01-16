Vontobel appoints head of fixed income boutique as Lue-Fong retires

Effective 22 January 2024, Jackson brings more than 20 years' fixed income experience to the role. Vontobel appoints co-CEOs to succeed Zeno Staub He most recently served as head of fixed income at Credit Suisse Asset Management, prior to which he held similar senior positions at Federated Hermes International and Cairn Capital. Christel Rendu de Lint, Vontobel co-CEO and head of investments, said: "I am pleased to welcome Andrew to Vontobel. With more than two decades of fixed income investing experience, he brings a wealth of expertise across the full spectrum of fixed income sub...