US debt ceiling: Technical default still not completely averted

Yet, there still is a significant hurdle that needs to be overcome, as members of the Republican party are vowing battle against the agreement in both chambers this week.

Although McCarthy believes that the majority of his party members will, in the end, accept the deal, the possibility that the agreement will be voted down is not remote. This would leave only days to avert the US defaulting on its debt, which, as things stand, could take place on 5 June.

US debt ceiling crisis shakes bond market

In the event of a default, financial markets would react strongly, but the severity of their reaction would ultimately spur some decisive political action, as we have seen to what happened during the Global Financial Crisis. At that time, the stimulus and the actions from the US government were initially voted down, but the negative market reaction spooked politicians and led the measures to be eventually adopted.

While the possibility of a default exists, it is unlikely that the US government will not service its debt for an extended time. But even in the scenario of a short-lived default, the damage would have been done.

The biggest issue on which investors should focus is the lasting damage that a technical default would cause to economic stability and, more importantly, to confidence. As economic data has shown, the US economy has been facing a progressive and consistent deterioration, with the impact of higher interest rates starting to show - the banking crisis in the first quarter and the subsequent credit contraction being the most striking examples.

In this environment, the real risk is that an exogenous event occurs and dents the confidence in the economy and throws off its animal spirits, which are what drives economies. When those get broken for whatever reason, it becomes harder to restart an economy and to rebuild confidence.

'Market angst' brewed as debt ceiling debate raged in Congress

In this case, the likelihood of a US recession towards the end or beginning of next year would increase.

This would likely cause ramifications for the global economy, as the US traditionally drags down the rest of the world, Asia included.

However, the UK and wider Europe have more growth tailwind relative to the US, as does Asia as it is still recovering from the pandemic, which may help them weather the storm and manage any market volatility.

It also remains to be seen whether China, the world's second-largest economy, would be willing to take a more aggressive stimulatory stance towards the domestic economy, which could help counteract the impact of a US recession on the global economies.

A US default would also likely affect the the country's stock market, which is not as healthy as it appears to be.

Let us not forget that this has been a narrow market, whose performance has been driven by a dozen of companies only. On an aggregate basis, the value of US stocks has been up, but most stocks actually are flat or down.

Businesses have also been driven by a positive outlook on interest rates in the later part of the year. Markets still generally expect interest rates to be cut towards the back half of this year, which is an unrealistic assumption given the current inflationary situation.

The current euphoria over artificial intelligence is masking this unhealthiness. While AI will, over time, bring about a profound transformation of economies by helping many businesses and consumers, it is unlikely that it will have the impact that the market is currently hoping for.

As we have seen with other technological innovations, any impact will not happen overnight, but will be gradual.

The AI story would not be enough to overcome the negativity of a potential US default affecting confidence and animal spirits of the economy, combined with resulting repercussions for equity markets.

Investors with US exposure should be cautious by positioning themselves in more resilient and less economically sensitive businesses. A way to do so is to look at companies in sectors like consumer staples and healthcare. Investors should continue to avoid business that are too cyclical, have high valuations or that are not predictable.

Matthew Benkendorf is CIO of Vontobel Quality Growth Boutique