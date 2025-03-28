Trump's 'erratic' policies push $22bn out of US equities in 21 days

Donald Trump’s capricious and pro-tariff presidency has pushed investors away from US markets and into European equities, as the old continent sees “stable geopolitical backdrop”.
This is most evident in the outflow volumes from US equity strategies, with Investment Week exclusive data revealing that US mutual funds and ETFs lost $22bn between 1 and 21 March, as Trump's tariffs began to bite. Rathbones' David Coombs: Trump 2.0 blitzes the establishment According to LSEG Lipper, the amount of US funds' bleeding in March marked a staggering departure from the previous month, when US equities attracted $33bn of inflows. European equity funds attracted $8.6bn in the first three weeks of March, significantly up from the $5.7bn for the whole of February. A...
