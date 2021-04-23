vaccine
Invesco launches China Healthcare Equity fund
Managed by Chris Liu
Top performer Richard Penny: UK equities rally has further room to run
CRUX fund sees triple-digit returns
Argonaut's Norris: Everybody loves an uncorrelated return when the market goes down
How to deal with the market's wild mood swings
Coronavirus lockdown one year on: What does the future hold for UK assets?
First stay-at-home order issued on this day
The tailwinds bringing UK value back in fashion: How vaccines and Brexit create the trade of the decade
Cause for celebration as year pans out?
Investment Conundrums: SSGA's Heinel on how 'easy money has been made' across developed markets
Fears Europe could disappoint investors in medium term
Taking a shot at recovery: Why 2021 will be the year of the vaccine and not the virus
Block out short-term noise for better rewards
Go big or go home: Will size matter for certain sectors in 2021?
Major changes predicted
BNY Mellon IM expands thematic range with healthcare biotech fund
Third fund in range
Timing is everything during pandemic: How investors can ride the second wave and not drown in it
Deep Dive into global equities
A whole new world: Market recovery on the way but do not expect a return to the old normal
Deep Dive into global equities
A shot of hope: Vaccine and cash injections could spring economy back to life by Q2
Deep Dive into global equities
Calastone: Equity fund inflows surge to £2.4bn in December
Rise driven by vaccine optimism
Vaccine a shot in the arm for cyclical stocks: The global outlook for the next 12 months
Covid jab offers hope of recovery amid lockdowns
Injecting new life: How to fill the gaping hole in support for R&D intensive businesses at late-stage funding
Vaccine breakthrough proves anything is possible
Retail fund sales hit record £8.3bn in November - IA data
Equity offerings see £4.1bn net inflows
Japan on the rise: New demand source may be needed to sustain equity market's impressive gains
Vaccines and stimulus alone not enough for long term
Investment Conundrums: Premier Miton's Harris on the UK headwind nobody is talking about
Tackling an 'age-old' problem in the market
BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity shrugs off vaccine-inspired value rally as 'short-term headwind'
Structural headwinds needed for long-term growth, manager adds
Calastone: Vaccine causes second highest equity flows ever
April remains top month for equity inflows
False dawns or the start of change? The 12 key investment views and trends for 2021
Managers give their sector predictions for next year
IW Long Reads: How much economic damage can a Covid-19 vaccine repair?
Jab news raises hopes - but cannot fix issues alone
IW Long Reads: Is vaccine mania in danger of creating the next bubble that will pop?
Managers fear repeat of dotcom bubble
BofA tells investors to 'sell the vaccine' as fund managers turn bullish
Close to 'full bull'