Going for the golden mean: Now is an exciting time to have a diverse biotech portfolio

The general public's knowledge of biotech has increased and improved exponentially following the pandemic. That is perhaps one of the positives we can take from Covid-19: Pfizer, Moderna, BionTech and AstraZeneca are all now household names.

Just as the public's knowledge has improved, so too have investors woken up to the opportunities and possibilities investing in biotechnology could bring.

Before Covid-19 put a petri-dish around the globe, the biotechnology industry was benefitting from increasing global population growth and the inexorable growth of the middle class in developing countries. Life expectancy was also increasing worldwide.

However, we have to be careful what we wish for: in the era of the "I", the selfie and the global desire for a lifestyle of instant gratification, that too leads to a concerning increase in diseases such as obesity, diabetes, Alzheimer's and cancer.

There has also been a further rise in healthcare costs. Innovative therapeutic approaches have turned fatal diseases into chronic illnesses meaning that treatments can be successfully undergone much earlier and more effectively today than even a few years ago.

But leaving aside the physical and emotional relief, these new, highly efficient drugs also bring relief to your wallet. Although they may appear expensive at first glance, they shorten the duration of therapy and allow patients to revert to their daily lives more quickly.

Therapeutic methods are becoming increasingly diverse. Investors should look carefully at the combination of new approaches creates additional opportunities.

However, investing in biotech companies follows its own rules. In addition to looking at financial ratios, investors must also assess the probability of success of drugs in development.

The key is combining investment methodology with the necessary expertise. The way in which you select what biotech companies you pick is difficult to compare with that of companies in other industries. There are few sectors that are subject to comparable dynamics and change.

However, analysis and stock selection require an interplay of complementary skills due to the complexity of the content: biochemists, molecular biologists, physicians and economists all play an integral part of an interdisciplinary management team.

In order to align the best risk/return ratio, experienced asset managers structure their portfolio according to an S-curve strategy. If you go along with this strategy, smaller companies whose products are still in clinical development are initially given a low weighting due to the increased risk of default.

As the companies mature, they become more profitable and increase their cash flow through more approved products. As companies become more profitable, the portfolio management can gradually expand this position to a core investment (such as Ionis, a leading innovator in RNA-targeted therapeutics, or a leading drugs discovery such as Incyte).

But watch out for the tailwinds: if the growth dynamic decreases or the future value increase potential is priced in the valuation, you might want to think about reducing your pot.

As with a diet, balance is key: what you put in, in addition to established companies, small and mid caps (even start-ups) should be in any investment portfolio.

If a portfolio manager wants to focus on novel technologies, this requires a consistent orientation towards fast-growing biotech companies that are driving the next generation of drugs.

The innovative strength and agility essential for this is to be found above all in small and medium-sized companies that are more successful in developing new products and platforms such as RNA or cell- and gene-based products. Almost half of all approvals come from the laboratories of smaller companies.

So if you are an investor and want to look to biotechnology, there are various options. Single stocks may be one way for well-informed investors, but the risks should not be underestimated.

Go for the golden mean: spread your exposure and diversify in a portfolio of biotech companies, either through actively managed investment funds and investment companies or through passive products.

Try it. You might enjoy it.

Daniel Koller is head of investment management at BB Biotech