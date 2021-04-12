Aviva Investors forecasts strong global recovery in 2021 due to vaccine and fiscal tailwinds

Aviva Investors has predicted a strong global recovery in 2021 driven by a combination of economic drivers, resulting in an above-consensus outlook for growth.

The asset manager said that although uncertainties remain, the Covid-19 pandemic is coming to an end as successful roll-outs of vaccination programmes are allowing economies to reopen.

"Pent-up demand, large savings buffers and ongoing fiscal and monetary policy support will all help boost the recovery," it said in its Q2 2021 Aviva Investors House View report.

Despite worries about virus mutations and renewed lockdowns in a number of regions, businesses and households have proven themselves to be "resilient and resourceful", Aviva Investors said.

Successive waves of the virus have had less impact on real economic activity as both have adapted to sometimes rapidly-changing circumstances, according to the report.

Michael Grady, head of investment strategy and chief economist at Aviva Investors, said: "Given our strong growth expectations, as well as the balance of risks, we prefer to be overweight global equities, especially in US and UK markets.

"We are modestly underweight emerging market equities because of the anticipated headwinds from higher US bond yields, weaker local currencies and tighter domestic monetary policy."

The asset manager pointed out that monetary policy is expected to "remain supportive" throughout 2021 and 2022 and noted that the "Covid-19 reset" has helped drive major changes in the fiscal environment, with many countries shifting to bolder and larger interventionist demand management policies.

"The US is in the vanguard of such changes," Aviva Investors said.

"Higher sovereign bond yields largely reflect the brighter economic outlook as well as increases in public borrowing," Grady said.

"Central banks maintaining rates near the effective lower bound will keep the short end of yield curves anchored, but there is scope for longer-term yields to rise further. As a result, we prefer to be modestly underweight duration."

He added: "The upside from tighter credit spreads appears to be more limited, given the narrowing that has already taken place, so we prefer to be slightly underweight.

"We are mostly neutral on currencies, with the previous mildly negative view on the US dollar now more nuanced, given the more rapid growth trajectory expected there compared to other regions."