'Significant pushback' expected as Biden backs suspending patents on Covid vaccines

Many are predicting a bright future for biotech firms involved in the production of Covid-19 vaccines as they are rolled out across the globe, but US President Joe Biden's proposal that vaccine producers should temporarily waive patent protection has dampened this rosy outlook and is likely to result in significant pushback from firms in the sector.

On Wednesday (5 May), Biden announced his support for waiving intellectual property (IP) rights for Covid-19 vaccines, bowing to increasingly pressure from within his own administration and other nations to help the rollout of the vaccine in less developed countries, such as India and South Africa.

The news sent some pharmaceutical stocks plummeting. Moderna's stock was down 6.2% to $163 following the announcement while the Novavax share price fell 5% to $172, though Pfizer's stock price dropped only slightly.

Healthcare shares in China were also affected by the news, with the CSI Health Care index falling nearly 4% to 15,727 points.

Industry experts speculate that the decision was prompted in no small measure by Pfizer's Q1 earnings update, announced the same day, where it revealed it had recorded vaccine sales of $3.5bn in the first quarter of the year and expects full year sales of $26bn.

As Jim Wood-Smith, CIO private clients & head of research at Hawksmoor Investment Management puts it, this situation raises "profound moral and financial problems".

"Our guess is that President Biden has found this very difficult to reconcile with the current global Covid news flow, especially from India. The moral dilemma of who can, or should, profit from the Covid pandemic has been evident for many months and is no nearer being solved," he said.

Until now, performance benefits for the firms developing these vaccines have been somewhat limited, according to John Bowler, global healthcare fund manager at Schroders, with the likes of Pfizer and AstraZeneca failing to record astronomical share price spikes as a result.

He attributes this in part to the fact that, up until now, the vaccines have been developed as a "public service", with AstraZeneca explicitly producing its vaccine on a not-for-profit basis and others not charging commercial prices. However, this is likely to change in the future.

In a blog update, he wrote: "Ultimately, we could see the Covid vaccines become part of the existing winter season vaccination programme. It may well be that a combined flu/Covid one-shot vaccine becomes available; companies are already working on that.

"It's that next phase when the developers like Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca will start thinking about these vaccines in more commercial terms, just as the producers of flu vaccines do. That will then provide more enduring, long-term value to these companies. And the companies in the supply chain will continue to benefit too, along with the developers."

Expect pushback

However, the potential suspension of IP rights on the vaccines has rattled the pharmaceutical industry and as a result experts predict we can expect "significant pushback" from these firms.

This is despite the fact that there are "reputational issues at stake if the pharma giants are seen as too obstructive, given the disaster unfolding in India and the devastation wreaked by Covid in Brazil", according to Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"There is likely to be significant pushback from the pharmaceutical sector, and lobbying to restrict the scale of the IP waiver for Covid vaccines over worries it could stifle revenues streams and future innovation," she said.

"There will be concern that if protections are withdrawn from companies, they may be less inclined and to some extent less able to plough resources into future medical advances and vaccine research."

Wood-Smith believes that the issue is so complicated that "there is no easy, or correct answer" and predicts that "the temperature of the debate will rise on all sides, and this will run and run".

Streeter also pointed to other alternatives, including vaccine licenses, such as the one agreed between AstraZeneca and manufacturers like India's serum institute.

"Without cancelling patents, the serum institute has been able to gain the rights to make vaccines on a mass scale. Whatever agreement is reached, it is likely to be limited in time scale, and would be reviewed when countries emerge out of the worst of the crisis," she said.

Not a big deal?

However, Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said the latest news is unlikely to be a "showstopper" for the healthcare sector, given the muted reaction of the market so far.

"Clearly waiving patent rights would be negative for the pharmaceutical stocks which have developed Covid vaccines, but many have already seen revenues rise from their efforts, and also stand to benefit from annual booster jabs which look like they're going to be needed for the foreseeable future," he said.

"We should also bear in mind that while focus has clearly been on Covid in the last 18 months, most healthcare stocks do have other strings to their bow as well."

In addition, Sheena Berry, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, noted that the main issue is and will remain around manufacturing rather than IP, and said more needs to be done to solve these problems.



"The requirement of significant scientific knowledge and know-how can make the vaccines difficult to manufacture and quality of the product is critical in the fight against Covid-19, so it will be crucial to see what is eventually agreed," she said.

She also warned investors that the latest news could set a precedent for other areas within healthcare to be targeted, so it is crucial to "watch these developments closely" and make investment decisions accordingly."