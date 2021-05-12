Calastone: Vaccine hubs spark record equity inflows in April

UK investors added record new capital to equity funds for the second month in a row, with net inflows hitting a staggering £2.98bn in April, according to the latest figures from Calastone.

The last six months has seen four of the best months of inflows to equity funds on record, and the year-to-date now stands at £6.9bn as investors target vaccine hotspots in high hopes for post-pandemic boom.

Investors favoured global funds, which absorbed £1.6bn, North American funds, which saw record inflows of £576m and UK equity funds which enjoyed inflows of £303m. In the last three months, a turnaround in sentiment towards the UK means UK equity funds have recouped all the outflows from the previous six months.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said: "The pandemic is claiming more lives than ever around the world, but in the UK and North America it is in retreat, the situation in Europe is improving, and it remains under control in most parts of Asia.

"Stock markets have been on a gently rising trend, while bond yields, which are bad for share prices when they rise, have been steady. Investors are looking to the post-pandemic boom that seems increasingly likely to take off in a synchronised fashion across the developed world.

"Households are sitting on top of record balances of unspent cash. Some has been doubtless earmarked for a bit of much-needed frivolity, but they are investing some of it too and funds are seeing inflows surge as a result."

Equity income funds had their best month in almost a year, although they remain out of favour. As dividend cuts swept the world in the second quarter last year, with the UK market especially hard hit, outflows from income funds accelerated to record levels, and had reached £6.3bn by the end of March. In April, outflows fell by more than 90% to just £50.2m.

The reduction came as signs emerged that the dividend drought has come to an end. Turnover in income funds was also high.

European funds remained out of favour too, as Europe lags behind the UK and the US in its vaccination drive. Although outright outflows ceased in February, inflows since have been negligible. Investors added just £27m in April, just 91p out of every £100 they invested in equity funds.

Moreover, turnover in European funds was its second highest on record. When high turnover does not result in significant inflows or outflows, it indicates widely diverging sentiment among investors.

Active funds continue to fight back against passives, having outperformed their passive counterparts flows in five of the last six months, after losing out in almost every month for three years before that. Active funds accounted for 70% of April's equity inflows, but for the first time, this was not mainly down to the boom in ESG funds.

Non-ESG active funds attracted exactly twice as much new capital (£1.38bn v £692m) as ESG active funds. Active global equity and active UK equity funds were the main beneficiaries, while ESG equity funds saw inflows drop back to £718m in April, although this was still almost three times the inflows of April 2020.

The total value of inflows to funds of all kinds also broke a new record in April. Total net inflows reached £6.1bn on the strength of the strongest buying of mixed asset funds since April 2018, above average bond fund buying and sharply lower outflows from property funds.