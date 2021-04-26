The great rotation: Will short duration and cyclicality prosper in European markets?

On 9 November 2020, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they had created an effective vaccine for Covid-19. This news drove a sharp rotation away from the so-called 'growth' and 'quality' sectors and into 'value' ones. In fact, it was one of the biggest rotations we had ever witnessed.

Ever since then investors appear to be grappling with the idea of whether or not this will be sustained or short-lived rotation.

Four months have passed since the announcement and at the time of writing, 'value' as a factor has indeed outperformed 'growth' and 'quality' - though not in a straight line. It can be best described as a tug of war.

For us, as valuation focused investors, factors, in reality, do not matter that much. Yes, our European equity fund range continues to be tilted towards the 'Value' factor, but this is simply because that is where we are finding the most attractively priced stocks based on our fundamental analysis.

So, back to the big question: can the rotation continue? We think so, and here's why:

Synchronised global economic recovery

Ever since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), global economic growth has been sluggish. Europe, burdened by fiscal austerity and the sovereign debt crisis, has been a notable drag in particular. However, as vaccines are rolled out and economies gradually reopen, we expect global economic activity to recover rapidly.

Austerity ended abruptly last year as European policymakers and governments were forced to provide massive amounts of fiscal support in response to the pandemic, e.g. €750bn Recovery fund (approximately 5.4% of EU GDP). Far from being transitory we expect fiscal stimulus to stay for some time to come.

This is as much the case for Europe as it is elsewhere. The change in policy mix should allow Europe to grow above trend and hence be additive to global growth on a multi-year basis.

The last time we had a prolonged period of global growth - between 2003 and 2007 - not only did European equities outperform global and US equities, but European 'Value' fared even better.

Earnings recovery

As equity investors, we expect earnings to lead share prices. During the 2003 to 2007 period where 'Value' outperformed, European earnings growth was much stronger than in the US and, also globally. European value at that time - not too dissimilar to today - was dominated by cyclical businesses.

Already we are seeing an improvement in earnings from those areas which suffered most at the start of the pandemic. This was confirmed by the recent 4Q earnings season with the more economically sensitive sectors delivering much better results than were expected.

European banks - often perceived as the most risk-on 'Value' play - have been standout performers in particular, registering strong beats across the majority of metrics used to assess the sector.

At the same time, banks have been steadily building excess capital, meaning they have strong balance sheets and little risk of issuing new shares - a marked difference to post-GFC.

Obviously, in the short term, banks are prohibited from returning this capital to shareholders but from October this year we believe the sector should be able to deliver yields well in excess of market averages.

The return of inflation

The collapse in GDP brought about by the pandemic put significant downward pressure on inflation last year. As economies reopen we expect a strong recovery in YoY inflation, partly due to the very depressed prints in 2020, but also due to the significant rise in oil and other commodity prices.

For quite some time there was a growing fear amongst investors that Europe could find itself in a deflationary spiral, similar to what happened in Japan. At the very least, a pickup in inflation should soothe some of these fears. It's easy to conclude many of these effects are transitory in nature, but we shouldn't underestimate the second-round effects of higher commodity prices. In due course, these should translate into higher output prices.

At the same time, we expect to see a continued improving pricing environment in early cyclical areas, particularly where capacity has been constrained by a lack of capital.

Conclusion

We remain optimistic about the prospects for the most attractively priced parts of the market: short duration and cyclicality. For cyclicals to work we need to see a combination of policy support, economic recovery, attractive valuations, and the names being under-owned. We believe we have all four concurrently today.

Meanwhile, exposure to short-duration value offers a certain level of risk mitigation when yields increase (due to rising inflationary expectations), offering a natural hedge for diversified portfolios at a time where positive correlations amongst most other assets have rarely been higher.

The pandemic has been the key trigger for major policy shift which together with the underlying recovery from lows sets Europe up for multi-year above-trend growth as the economies are unlocked throughout 2021.

John Surplice is head of European equities at Invesco