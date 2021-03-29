Top performer Richard Penny: UK equities rally has further room to run

The outlook for UK equities remains strong, with the market still discounting positive developments in the country's vaccine rollout, according to Richard Penny, portfolio manager of CRUX UK Special Situations, which has seen triple-digit returns over the past year driven by allocations to over-sold names.

Penny, whose fund has been by far the best performer in the IA UK All Companies sector with a return of 114% over one year to 23 March, compared to a peer average of 54.4%, told Investment Week there is room for double-digit share price gains across some large-cap names and the opportunity for even greater returns further down the market cap spectrum.

Over one year since the UK went into lockdown on 23 March 2020, the FTSE All Share has returned 43.8% compared to the MSCI World's return of 47.2%, according to FE fundinfo data. However, year-to-date, UK equities have outperformed the global market average.

Penny said: "As we look at the UK, the market has been looking forward and it has clearly been pleased with the vaccine progress.

"In the largest stocks quite a lot of improvements are still discounted such that we want to see evidence of that improvement in some of those prices, because you have probably got another 10-20% more to go for some of the big stocks.

"We also have many sectors left to open up. If you go down the market cap scale into some of the recovery stocks, the upside can be quite a bit more.

"We will see some good share price performances in those stocks as the market and the economy recovers."

As equity markets tumbled amid the imposition of lockdown measures the fund, which favours shares it considers to be undervalued due to a specific situation, took advantage of valuation opportunities in badly hit names.

This included an investment in budget hotel, pub and restaurant operator Whitbread, which saw its share price halve in response to the imposition of lockdown restrictions in the UK. Having bought Whitbread at around £20, this has since rallied more than 70% to around £32 a share as of 23 March.

"For 29 years, I have been predominantly a small- and mid-cap manager, and when we have had a major sell-off I have dug in and bought shares," he said.

"I did it in 1998-1999 and again in 2008-2009. Sometimes the opportunity is in the price, even though the business looks somewhat troubled at the time."