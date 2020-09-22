US interest rates

Deep Dive into fixed income: The end of the bond bull market as we know it?

Bonds

Impact of Covid-19 on bonds and beyond

clock 22 September 2020 •
Fed rate cut reaction: 'Premature' but Bank of England set to follow lead

Economics

Coronavirus concerns

clock 04 March 2020 •
How low can US bond yields fall?

Bonds

Negative yields unlikely

clock 21 August 2019 •
Is every recession precursor 'bubbling to the surface'?

Global

Now a well-chronicled global incident, on 9 March 2009 the S&P 500 index suffered the worst decline in value since the Great Depression.

clock 07 August 2019 •
St Louis Fed president: Rate cut may happen soon

Economics

Trade, inflation, slow growth and yield curve to blame

clock 04 June 2019 •
What does The Fed's change in tune mean for markets?

Investment

Change in tone since start of year

clock 12 February 2019 •
Carmignac's Hovasse: Trade war de-escalation needed for more constructive EM outlook

Emerging markets

In 2018, emerging markets experienced a risk-off period, taking a hit from a combination of rising US interest rates, dollar appreciation and major political tensions pitting the US against China, Russia and Turkey.

clock 06 February 2019 •
Cazenove's Mui: Five reasons to be positive in 2019

Markets

Weaker dollar and lower oil price could help investors

clock 09 January 2019 •
'Hard times ahead for investors': Buyers start to de-risk portfolios as macro backdrop deteriorates

Equities

Increased volatility

clock 27 November 2018 •
Will the Fed soften its rate hike path?

US

US Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, recently described the conventional approach to setting US interest rates as "navigating by the stars".

clock 04 November 2018 •
