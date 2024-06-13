The Federal Reserve opted to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% and signalled only one cut before the end of 2024.
The announcement was made hours after the US consumer price inflation (CPI) came in at 3.3% for May, falling more than the flatline growth economists had expected. The Federal Open Market Committee highlighted the growing economic activity, citing strong job gains and low unemployment rate. US inflation falls to 3.3% in May It said it would "carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks" in order to decide when to start cutting. While the FOMC signalled it was planning just one rate cut for the year policy makers were dividend. Four expected n...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes