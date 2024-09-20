Deep Dive: Investors draw cautious optimism over US small-caps amid soft landing hopes

On Wednesday (18 September), the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by 50 basis points, bringing the overnight lending rate down to a range of 4.75% to 5%. Markets rallied immediately after the 'jumbo' rate cut, with the S&P 500 climbing 0.9% while the Russell 2000, which tracks US small-caps, jumped as high as 2.3%, according to data from MarketWatch. Lower rates are expected to benefit small-cap stocks, which are heavily reliant on debt capital markets for financing. The cut was seen as a sign of the central bank's confidence in a soft landing for the US economy and Garry Whi...