Deep Dive: Investors draw cautious optimism over US small-caps amid soft landing hopes

'Opening the champagne is premature'

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 4 min read

US small- and mid-cap (SMID) companies are seeing a surge in popularity amid predictions of a US soft landing, but investors caution against premature excitement.

On Wednesday (18 September), the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by 50 basis points, bringing the overnight lending rate down to a range of 4.75% to 5%. Markets rallied immediately after the 'jumbo' rate cut, with the S&P 500 climbing 0.9% while the Russell 2000, which tracks US small-caps, jumped as high as 2.3%, according to data from MarketWatch. Lower rates are expected to benefit small-cap stocks, which are heavily reliant on debt capital markets for financing. The cut was seen as a sign of the central bank's confidence in a soft landing for the US economy and Garry Whi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Bank of Japan holds interest rates but warns of 'high uncertainties' in outlook

Investors relieved by 'aggressive' Fed rate cut but question need of large snip

More on US

Investors relieved by 'aggressive' Fed rate cut but question need of large snip
US

Investors relieved by 'aggressive' Fed rate cut but question need of large snip

First rate reduction in four years

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 19 September 2024 • 3 min read
Federal Reserve cuts rates by 50bps amid growing confidence in economy
US

Federal Reserve cuts rates by 50bps amid growing confidence in economy

Largest cut in four years

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 19 September 2024 • 3 min read
Index funds quell investor concerns as worries mount over the impact of the US election
US

Index funds quell investor concerns as worries mount over the impact of the US election

FTSE Russell US Wealth survey

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 11 September 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot