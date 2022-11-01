Industry sets sights on 2023 as 0.75% November Fed hike 'widely expected'

Uncertain trajectory of policy

Fed chair Jerome Powell (pictured) could sound hawkish relative to market participants hoping for a sharper pivot.
Fed chair Jerome Powell (pictured) could sound hawkish relative to market participants hoping for a sharper pivot.

The asset management industry has set its sights on the future path of interest rates from next year, as a 75 basis points hike on Wednesday’s (2 November) Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting is “widely expected”.

Market speculation suggests the Federal Reserve is poised to slow to a more gradual approach to monetary policy tightening, with the impact of fast and aggressive interest rate hikes from the central bank becoming evident in economic data. 

The US Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index fell to 102.5 in October, reflecting consumer concerns about sticky inflation and a possible recession next year. The survey also showed signs of a cooling labour market. 

Separately, October saw the fourth consecutive month of contraction in US business activity, with the US Composite Purchasing Managers' Index print of 46.6 falling short of the 49.2 consensus forecast. 

"Although the Fed has been vocal on its plan to slow growth in order to bring down inflation, the lagged economic effects of rate hikes have not gone unnoticed," said Iain Stealey, international CIO for fixed income at JP Morgan Asset Management. 

However, inflation continues to be a key concern. US core CPI, which strips out the volatile food and energy sectors, surprised to the upside in September at 0.6% month-over-month versus expectations of 0.4%.

This makes a 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed on Wednesday likely, Stealey said, bringing the midpoint of the range to 3.975%. However, he noted the December rate decision will depend on additional inflation prints and any downside surprises could signal a policy slowdown.

A 75 basis point hike of the Fed's target rate is also BNY Mellon Investment Management's forecast. While another 75bps hike for November is "baked in", according to Sonia Meskin, head of US macro, the "real question" for investors is the trajectory of policy going forward, as well as the terminal rate.

"We believe there is a 50% chance that the Fed will hike by another 75 bps in December, and a 50% chance they will hike by 50 bps in December," she said. 

"Either way, both the committee's and our forecasts suggest the policy rate will stabilise between 4.5-5.0% early in 2023, though persistently high inflation is a notable upside risk to this forecast."

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said that aside from Wednesday's rate decision itself, markets will be analysing what the Fed minutes suggest about the future path of monetary policy into next year. 

"The S&P 500 rose by about 4% last week, despite some disappointing earnings data, which suggests stock market investors are hoping for some dovish tones to the Fed's commentary and projections," he said. 

"There is therefore some scope for the market to fall back if that is not delivered, especially seeing as US corporates are starting to squeal under pressure from a stronger dollar."

Tiffany Wilding, North American economist, and Allison Boxer, economist at PIMCO, said given economic data has held a similar pattern since the September meeting, the Fed is unlikely to change the existing forward guidance or make any changes to the balance sheet runoff.

"Instead, all focus will be on the press conference after Fed officials started to send trial balloons about slowing the pace of rate hikes in the coming meetings," they said. 

"We expect chair Powell to signal the committee's intent to slow the pace of rate hikes at some point relatively soon, before holding rates at a high level in 2023, while also saying that policy is not on a preset course."

