Fed officials call for 'gradual' approach to interest rate cuts amid sticky inflationary pressures

Federal Reserve policymakers have warned against moving too soon with an interest rate cut despite pressure from President Donald Trump to trim down the Federal funds rate.
Speaking at the University of New South Wales in Australia on Monday (17 February), Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) member Christopher Waller argued that a "pause in rate cuts is appropriate" given the still-strong performance of the labour market as well as the elevated Consumer Price Index (CPI) readings from last month. According to Waller, inflation remains above Fed's target of 2%, with progress to tame it "excruciatingly slow over the last year". US adds 256,000 jobs in December as unemployment rate softens On 12 February, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics re...
